WFIU Public Radio From Indiana University | News and Information | Classical Music and Jazz

Give Now
WFIU Public Radio
WTIU Public Television
Choose which station to support!
Comprehensive coverage of Friday's Presidential Inauguration with live video streaming and analysis from PBS and real-time annotations from NPR.
Read More »
Knitting hats to wear to the Women's March on Washington, Bloomington women join thousands nationwide who are taking up needles to stand up for their rights.
Pence began his political career in Indiana nearly two decades ago.
The City of East Chicago informed residents last week that the Pence administration denied the request for an emergency declaration.
The letter says the Indiana Finance Authority, Isolux Corsan, and I-69 Development Partners are negotiating to come up with a "Memorandum of Understanding."
WFIU is south and central Indiana's source for classical music, jazz, and news, broadcasting 24 hours a day from the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Learn More »
Protests in six Indiana cities partnered with the Women's March on Washington in D.C., which attracted an estimated 500,000 participants.
Read more »
More Local News »
Comedian Stewart Huff addresses the history of close-mindedness in his new comedy special.
More Arts & Music »
What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from WFIU Public Radio:
More Events »Submit Your Event »
Add Your Photos »
Indiana Public Media is the home of WFIU Public Radio & WTIU Public Television, including your favorite programming from NPR and PBS. Learn More »
© 2017, The Trustees of Indiana University • Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405