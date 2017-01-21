WFIU Public Radio From Indiana University | News and Information | Classical Music and Jazz

Give Now

10,000+ Hoosiers Gather In Indy For Women’s March

By Michelle Johnson - Jan 21, 2017

Organizers estimate more than 10,000 people participated in the Women's March in Indianapolis.

Protests in six Indiana cities partnered with the Women's March on Washington in D.C., which attracted an estimated 500,000 participants.

Open Your Mind With Comedian Stewart Huff

By Mark Chilla - Jan 19, 2017

stewart-huff

Comedian Stewart Huff addresses the history of close-mindedness in his new comedy special.

