WFIU Public Radio From Indiana University | News and Information | Classical Music and Jazz

Give Now
WFIU Public Radio
WTIU Public Television
Choose which station to support!
Bloomington planned to welcome up to 60 refugees in 2017. Those plans are on hold indefinitely because of President Trump's executive order on immigration.
Read More »
Mayor Lienhoop says he was able to attend the inauguration as well as many of the festivities in Washington D.C. that weekend.
The mark of the outsider has been co-opted by the mainstream, yet the art form evolves. Two shows at the Grunwald Gallery explore Indiana's tattoo history.
Indiana announced Tuesday it wants the federal government to renew HIP 2.0, the state’s Medicaid expansion program, for three years.
"it's as if I keep trying to see into a mirror." Leah
WFIU is south and central Indiana's source for classical music, jazz, and news, broadcasting 24 hours a day from the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Learn More »
Lilly makes a form of insulin called Humalog, whose list price has doubled since 2011, the lawsuit claims.
Read more »
More Local News »
An exhibition at the Grunwald Gallery of Art explores the power of tattoos to delight, push back, and heal.
More Arts & Music »
What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from WFIU Public Radio:
More Events »Submit Your Event »
Add Your Photos »
Indiana Public Media is the home of WFIU Public Radio & WTIU Public Television, including your favorite programming from NPR and PBS. Learn More »
© 2017, The Trustees of Indiana University • Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405