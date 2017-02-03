WFIU Public Radio From Indiana University | News and Information | Classical Music and Jazz

Give Now

Regional News

Indiana University To Still Accept Students From Banned Countries

By Barbara Brosher - Feb 3, 2017

IU Meeting

About 160 applicants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen have applied to IU campuses across the state.

Read more »

Arts & Music

The Duchess of Malfi: Feminism In The 17th c.

By George Walker - Feb 3, 2017

woman's face

Webster sees "the skull beneath the skin." T.S. Elliot

Read more »

More Events »Submit Your Event »

