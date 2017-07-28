Wild Science: The California Sea Lion

The California Sea Lion, Zalophus californianus, is protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972. There’s an estimated 300,000 of these animals living in the wild.

One incredible thing that sea lions can do is be underwater for close to ten minutes as a time. Being able to be underwater for extended times gives them an advantage over other predators while they’re searching for the delicious fish they need to survive.

Thank you to the Indianapolis Zoo, and especially Angela Wright-Christ and Mandy Goin, for teaching us more about these beautiful pinnipeds.