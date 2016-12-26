Give Now

A Moment of Science

A Newly Discovered Flesh-Eating Marsupial

By Victoria Miluch

Posted December 26, 2016

Whollydooleya tomnpatrichorum is an extinct, hypercarnivore marsupial that was only recently discovered.

A Tasmanian Devil (with mostly black fur with a white streak on its chest) is looking to the left of the camera.

Photo: Scott MacLeod Liddle (via Flickr)

The Tasmanian Devil is thought to be a living relative of Whollydooleya tomnpatrichorum.

Scientists in Australia have identified a new extinct marsupial using a fossil of its molar tooth they’ve found.

The fossil was recently discovered in a remote Queensland site. It was named Whollydooleya tomnpatrichorum. And it’s the first animal out of the many new findings in that area to be officially named and classified.

They think it was a hypercarnivore, meaning more than seventy percent of its diet was meat. Whollydooleya tomnpatrichorum probably lived during the mid or late Miocene period, so around twelve to five million years ago.

It’s related to Australia’s largest flesh‑eating marsupial, the Tasmanian devil, but this extinct species was a lot bigger. Whereas the Tasmanian devil can weigh about 22 pounds, Whollydooleya probably weighed between 44 and 55 pounds.

When Whollydooleya was alive, Australia was much different than today’s Australia. The ancient wet forests that existed on that continent were drying out a lot. Scientists don’t know much about the period, but they do know beyond the climate changing toward being much more arid, animals were also getting much larger.

The area where Whollydooleya was found is being called New Riversleigh. Scientists are still working to classify and learn more about the many new animals found there.

Read More

Tags

, , , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science