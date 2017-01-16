Give Now

A Moment of Science

Pulsars Not Aliens

By Paul Patton

Posted January 16, 2017

Mysterious radio signals were found in space. Was it aliens? Or something else?

A color image of the Crab Nebula. This nebula is home to the star that scientists monitored to discover pulsars.

Photo: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (via Flickr)

An Image of the Crab Nebula. This Nebula is the home of the star that led to the discovery of pulsars.

In 1967, a team of astronomers in Great Britain thought they had found extraterrestrial intelligence.

They discovered radio sources in deep space that produced pulses of energy at very precise intervals ranging from milliseconds to seconds. At first, the famed astronomer, Carl Sagan thought the sources might be navigation beacons that aliens built to guide their starships through the galaxy.

The energy sources turned out to be collapsed stars made of neutrons. They emit beams of energy that seem like pulses, because the stars rotate on their axes in less than a second. Astronomers named these stars: pulsars.

Not A Bad Guess

Even though it might feel ridiculous to some readers that Sagan guessed that these pulses of energy were from alien spacecrafts, the idea of tracking spaceships like Sagan described is a sound one.

At the moment, scientists track human spaceships in our solar system from Earth, but it’s difficult, expensive, and the farther away from Earth, the less accurate the tracking becomes. In 2016 a team of European astronomers proposed using pulsar signals to navigate in deep space, much like people use global positioning systems on Earth.

The proposed system will work by detecting pulses as x‑rays. Ships will have an x‑ray telescope installed that are just a few inches across. They will also use high performance atomic clocks.

Scientists plan to test this system on a spacecraft that Europe will launch to the planet Mercury in 2018.

Read More

Tags

, , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science