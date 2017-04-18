Give Now

Computer Crash

By Eric Sonstroem

Posted April 18, 2017

What is actually happening when your computer freezes?

A PC computer (monitor, mouse, and keyboard all black). The screen is covered by a white sheet of paper with one word on it: Broken. All of this is on a white table. Next to it is an open can of what appears to be Red Bull.

Photo: Quinn Dombrowski (Flickr)

Operating systems consist of millions of lines of programming code, and inevitably the code contains weaknesses.

There are many things that can cause a computer to shut down.

Operating systems consist of millions of lines of programming code. Inevitably, the code contains weaknesses. Sometimes when you open a series of programs you trigger something in the code that makes the operating system go into an infinite loop where it executes the same instructions over and over, making it seem like the computer is frozen.

And then there’s always the possibility that you have too many programs open. When a bunch of programs are competing for the same memory resources, sometimes memory gets used up when the computer has to switch back and forth quickly between programs.

Luckily, in most circumstances, those are problems are fairly easy to fix.

Read More:

Shields, Clay. “Why do computers crash?” Scientific American. January 02, 2003. Accessed February 06, 2017.

