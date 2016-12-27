Give Now

A Moment of Science

Vampirism Or Decomposition

By William Orem

Posted December 27, 2016

People may have confused the normal process of decomposition with proof that vampires were real.

A black and white image of twelve different sets of pointed teeth that resemble pointed plastic vampire teeth people wear at Halloween.

Photo: César Gutiérrez (Flickr)

Decomposition, plague, rabies and schizophrenia may have all been misdiagnosed as vampirism in the past.

The belief in vampires is one of the most wide-spread of superstitions with “real-life” instances of vampirism having been documented for hundreds of years.

How can all those eye-witnesses to these creatures of the night be wrong? One answer modern science gives us is that they weren’t all wrong: a lot of the written accounts of vampirism are accurate descriptions of events that actually took place. It’s just that the interpretation was flawed.

The majority of documented proof about vampires surround recently exhumed bodies. They weren’t people seen sprouting fangs, turning into bats, or actively drinking blood: the evidence is based upon how the already dead appeared.

How The Dead Were Seen

They were diagnosed as vampires because of “proof” such as not having decomposed enough or there was what looked like fresh blood surrounding their mouths.

This appears to be a self-reenforcing myth. In the days before embalming, bodies were simply buried in porous wooden boxes. Under these conditions, natural decay causes a gradual bloating due to the release of gases. It may even cause blood to emerge from the corpse’s mouth as the lungs are squeezed.

To top things off, driving a stake through the chest of a body in this state can cause it to emit an eerie cry. Not because the person is still alive, but because gases are being forced outwards from the force of the stake.

Other theories for what people confused vampirism with is diseases. Plagues, rabies, tuberculosis (also called the great white plague), and even mental health issues such as schizophrenia, may have been confused with vampirism at different times.

Read More

Barber, Paul. “Forensic Pathology and the European Vampire.” Journal of Folklore Research 24, no. 1 (1987): 1-32. (You’ll need access to JStor to read this article)
Johnson, Eric Michael. “A Natural History of Vampires.” Scientific American. October 31, 2011. Accessed November 14, 2016.

Want to read and think about a completely opposite point of view on vampires? Read:
Browning, John Edgar. “Real-Life Vampires Exist, and Researchers Are Studying Them.” Discover Magazine. March 26, 2016. Accessed November 14, 2016.

Tags

, , , , , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

  • kindrarosebery

    i do think vampires are real look at all the research. its right in front of peoples faces and they dont want to see it.

  • kindrarosebery

    i do think vampires are real look at all the research. its right in front of peoples faces and they dont want to see it.

  • Pingback: Vampire-Like Symptoms Occur With Hereditary Porphyria | A Moment of Science - Indiana Public Media

  • samschoonover

    Yes . I’m a night person or to some a creature of the night. I work at night and do things at night cause the day time gives me head aches and hurts my eyes. I do believe in vampires and lycans. Cause I’m also native American.

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science