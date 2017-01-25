Give Now

A Moment of Science

The Sun Just Blew Up!

By William Orem

Posted January 25, 2017

How do you know the sun didn't just explode? We aren't talking about the everyday, run-of-the-mill controlled explosion the sun is always doing, but a big boom.

A sun set over the Pacific Ocean in California.

Photo: kkimpel (Flickr)

Light from the sun takes a little over eight minutes to reach Earth.

Here’s an unsettling thought: how do you know the sun didn’t just explode?

We aren’t talking about the everyday, run-of-the-mill controlled explosion the sun is always doing. We mean BOOM, gone, vanished, no more sun! How do we know it’s still there?

The answer? We don’t. Not yet, anyway.

The sun itself is ninety-three million miles away. Ninety-three million miles is a tremendous distance, so vast that light takes a little while to get from there to here. In fact, the sun that we see in the sky is an image that has been traveling through space for eight minutes, twenty seconds. So the sun itself could have vanished as many as seven minutes and fifty seconds ago and we’d be clueless.

Wouldn’t the earth spin out of orbit if that were true? Well, since nothing can travel faster than the speed of light, not even the influence of gravity, there would be absolutely no way to tell that the sun was gone. For eight minutes we would continue orbiting, and basking in, an illusion.

Sources And Further Reading:

Tags

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science