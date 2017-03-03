Give Now

A Moment of Science

Popping Ears on a Train

By Eric Sonstroem

Posted March 3, 2017

Why do people's ears pop when they're riding on trains?

Inside train tunnel

Photo: Stock Exchange

Train tunnels are designed to let air forced inside by the train escape

If an airplane’s passengers start yawning and chewing gum, they might not be over-tired chewing-gum executives—they might be trying to keep their ears from popping. When an airplane changes altitude, air pressure changes often make peoples’ ears go pop, and yawning or chewing can help.

If this same thing happened on a train, someone might wonder what was up. Trains rarely have rapid altitude changes. Why would a person’s ears pop on a train?

The answer is tunnels and the air inside them. Of course there’s air outside the tunnel too, but very different things happen when a train moves through the closed-in air of a tunnel instead of the usual, open air.

Traveling across an open plain, a train simply pushes the air aside to allow its passage. In a tunnel, things aren’t so easy.

When a train enters a tunnel, it compresses the air in front of it like a piston. Unlike outside air, air in a tunnel can’t be simply pushed aside—the tunnel walls are in the way.

Some of the air is pushed forward, all the way down to the tunnel’s other end, but most of it rushes through the narrow space between the train and the tunnel walls, filling in the area behind the train.

Being forced into this narrow space makes the air rush faster, exactly as water speeds up at the base of a funnel. In fact, this tunnel air can rush backward much faster than the train’s forward speed!

This fast moving air creates a kind of suction on the train, lowering the air pressure inside and making your ears go pop.

Sources And Further Reading:

  • Hamer, Mick. “Trains that Go Pop in the Dark.” New Scientist. September 9, 1989, pp 63‑65.
  • American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery. “Ears and Altitude.” American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. February 22, 2016. Accessed January 11, 2017.

Tags

, , , , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science