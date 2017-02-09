Give Now

A Moment of Science

Introducing Ost-65

By Victoria Miluch

Posted February 9, 2017

Ost-65 looks like an average meteorite, but its chemical make-up is unusual for meteorites on Earth.

A meteorite with a dice and ruler to give a sense of its size/scale

Photo: NASA Johnson (Flickr)

A meteorite (not Ost-65). This is housed at Johnson Space Center's Meteorite Processing Laboratory in Houston.

Scientists recently discovered a new kind of meteorite in the Thorsberg Quarry in Sweden.

The location has also been a source for over a hundred L‑chondrites, which are the most common type of meteorite. They named this new one Ost‑65.

Different On The Inside

Scientists have collected over 50,000 meteorite specimens from around the world. While this meteorite wouldn’t like immediately different to a lay-person—it’s four inches and gray rock—its chemical make-up is what distinguishes it from other meteorites found so far on Earth.

This meteorite has a chromium-to-oxygen ratio that’s distinct from that of all known meteorites.

Ost-65 Before We Knew It

Scientists believe a large asteroid collision happened 470 million years. One of the objects in the collision is believed to be the source of the L‑chondrites, but the object it collided with was a mystery.

Since scientists have dated Ost‑65 to be 470 million years old, they think that its source may have been the other object in the asteroid collision.

While this finding will be studied in the years to come, it does let researchers know that the meteorites falling to earth hundreds of millions of years ago are a lot different from the meteorites falling in the present.

Sources And Further Reading:

Tags

, , , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science