Halloween Round-Up

Photo: Arden (Flickr)
If you’re looking for some Halloween-related reading, here’s a round-up of episodes and blog posts from our archives:
- “That Spooky Orange Glow.” An explainer post about why the moon sometimes appears orange.
- “Bog Bodies.” There are bodies (and containers of butter) that have been preserved for over a thousand years thanks to the chemicals found in bogs.
- “Vampire-Like Symptoms Occur With Hereditary Porphyria.” The legend of vampires might be rooted in how people perceived a disease.
- “Vampirism or Decomposition.” Maybe it wasn’t just a disease that was the roots of vampire legends, but people’s misinterpretations of how decomposition works.
- “Ghost in the Lab.” Scientists studied why some people feel like there’s a presence standing behind them when no one is there.
- “Animal Slime.” Slime naturally produced by animals (and people) is amazing.
- “The Discovery of Xin Zhui.” Read about the discovery of a body so well-preservered that even after 1,000 years, its skin was still soft to the touch.
- “A Moment of Slime.” Learn about some of the chemistry and physics behind home-made slime, and then make your own!