A Moment of Science

Halloween Round-Up

By

Posted October 29, 2017

Here's some spooky science from our archives to get you in the Halloween spirit.

two carved pumpkins

Photo: Arden (Flickr)

Happy Halloween!

If you’re looking for some Halloween-related reading, here’s a round-up of episodes and blog posts from our archives:

 

Orange full moon behind a tree branch

Orange full moon behind a tree branch by peasap (Flickr)

 

A black and white image of twelve different sets of pointed teeth that resemble pointed plastic vampire teeth people wear at Halloween.

A black and white image of twelve different sets of pointed teeth that resemble pointed plastic vampire teeth people wear at Halloween. Photo by Cesar Gutierrez

 

  • Vampirism or Decomposition.” Maybe it wasn’t just a disease that was the roots of vampire legends, but people’s misinterpretations of how decomposition works.
  • Ghost in the Lab.” Scientists studied why some people feel like there’s a presence standing behind them when no one is there.
  • Animal Slime.” Slime naturally produced by animals (and people) is amazing.

 

a museum reconstruction of Xin Zhui

a museum reconstruction of Xin Zhui

  • The Discovery of Xin Zhui.” Read about the discovery of a body so well-preservered that even after 1,000 years, its skin was still soft to the touch.
  • A Moment of Slime.” Learn about some of the chemistry and physics behind home-made slime, and then make your own!
