Venomous Fish

Photo: Henri Quatre (Flickr) A Townsend's fangblemmy (Plagiotremus townsendi). These fangblemmies aren't venomous, but they mimic the appearances of their venomous relatives to trick potential predators.

A fangblenny is a small tropical fish with impressively sized fangs. If you’re a fish enthusiast, then you know that fangs on a fish are very rare. And while all fangblennies have fangs, some of them also produce venom.

Unusual Fish, Unusual Venom

The fangblenny’s venom targets circulatory systems; when other fish produce venom, it usually targets pain neurons. Scientists learned this by observing would-be predators taking fangblennies in their mouths. Soon after, the predators would quiver and spit them out.

On the other hand, when scientists tested the venom on mice, they found they had little reaction, which clued them in that however the blenny bites were affecting predators, it wasn’t through causing intense pain.

After collecting venom samples, researchers found it consisted of three toxins: enkephalin which is opioid-like and causes dizziness, loss of coordination, and a drop in blood pressure; a phospholipase that causes inflammation; and a neuropeptide that likely also lowers blood pressure.

Enkephalin

The total effect is when a fangblenny bites a predator that’s about to chomp down on it, the predator’s blood pressure plunges, which slows it down, and thus gives the fangblenny time to escape. It’s also unusual because the majority of species that produce venom use it to harm prey, rather than escape from predators.

Researchers think the opioid toxin in a venomous fangblenny might someday be developed into a new painkiller for people; There are hopes it can be a potential alternative to addictive opioids.

Thank you to Ed Heist of Southern Illinois University’s Zoology department for reviewing this episode’s script.

