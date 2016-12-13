Give Now

A Moment of Science

How Does Trampling Harm Grass?

By Danit Brown

Posted December 13, 2016

Trampling obviously harms grass, but do you know exactly how it does?

A macro shot of the tops of blades of grass. They're bright green. The background is blue-green and out of focus.

Photo: Linda Thomas-Fowler (Flickr)

The part of grass that is responsible for new growth is at the plant's base.

You’ve probably seen signs asking you to stay off the grass. You may have wondered what’s the big deal, it’s just grass.

And in some ways, you’re a little right. Even if you harm the blades of grass, the parts of the grass that are responsible for new growth are at the plant’s base. That’s why you can mow grass without killing.

What does damage grass is walking or driving on it with enough force that the soil is compacted. Compaction can reduce the amount of air and water available to a plant.

When it rains on compacted soil, the water runs off instead of being absorbed. Even worse, water can sometimes puddle and drown the plant.

So, how does grass on football and baseball fields stay so green and healthy, despite all the heavy traffic it endures? Actual grass field are often planted over a layer of sand, which greatly reduces the problem of compaction.

Read More:

Tags

, , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science