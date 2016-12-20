Give Now

A Moment of Science

The Clean Food Culture of Koshima Macaque Monkeys

By William Orem

Posted December 20, 2016

In 1953, a macaque monkey named Imo made an important discovery: washing her food.

macaque_monkeys

Photo: Sascha Grant (Flickr)

The primatologist realized he was watching the way new ideas spread in society!

In 1953 on the island of Koshima, a primatologist was leaving sweet potatoes on the shore for the monkeys to eat. One smart monkey, a 1 1/2 year old named Imo, began washing the sand off her potatoes in a brook.

Next, Imo’s playmates and siblings were observed washing potatoes. Then her mother and onward, throughout most of the group. In four years, three more of her relatives and four members of another macaque group were washing their food. The primatologist realized he was watching the way new ideas spread in society.

Monkey Genius

Infants in the next generation saw their mothers washing potatoes, and the majority of the next generation, both male and female, grew up washing their food, but not the older males. This is because in the Japanese Macaque society of Koshima, males older than four are at the periphery of the group. Female and juvenile macaques regularly eat together, while older male macaques rarely dine or interact with the larger group.

Imo, at the age of four, went on to pioneer wheat placing mining behavior. Wheat placing mining behavior is where macaque monkeys gather wheat and sand together and throw it into water to separate. The gesture and style is similar to how gold miners separated gold flakes from soil during the gold rush.

These innovations and their spread from Imo to the majority of the Koshima monkeys is called pre-culture. Pre-culture is used to make a point in the distinction between monkey (washing food, sitting in hot springs) and human (art, religion, music) culture. Despite this distinction, while Imo and all the monkeys who originated and propagated this behavior are dead, these innovations persist among the Koshima monkeys alive today.

Read More

Tags

, , , , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science