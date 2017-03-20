Give Now

A Moment of Science

Choosing the Perfect Date Movie

By Danit Brown

Posted March 20, 2017

While you might want to see that movie with the cool explosions, some scientists will tell you it's a terrible date movie.

A couple embraces in front of a sunset. Because of the lighting, they appear only as shadows; dark figures juxtaposed against the red, orange, purple, and pink sky.

Photo: Tiffany McGary (Flickr)

The movie you see on a first date can influence how you and your potential partner connect.

There might be some scientific basis for why romantic movies make for good dates. In one study, participants were asked to watch a romantic movie and a violent movie, and watching the romance stimulated the viewers’ “implicit affiliation motives.”

These motives are unconscious desire for close friendships. Plus, in men, watching the romance decreased their power motives, or their unconscious desire for dominance.

Changes in implicit affiliation and power motives are associated with changes in hormone levels. For example, the viewers who watched the romantic movie experienced a temporary increase in progesterone levels. But with the violent movie, things were more complicated.

In The Mood For Love

The reaction to the violent movie seemed to depend on the amount of testosterone the subjects, both men and women, had in their blood before watching the movie. Men who started out with high testosterone levels and power motives experienced the biggest increase in both.

In contrast, women with higher pre-movie testosterone levels and power motives experienced a drop in both, while women with lower testosterone levels became downright uncomfortable. While this might have to do with the minor role of female characters in the particular violent movie the researchers selected, this study still helps explain why certain people are drawn to certain types of movies.

So as far as the ideal date movie goes, until you check out your partner’s video collection, it’s probably safest just to go with a romance.

Sources And Further Reading:

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts (Automatically Generated)

Stay Connected

RSS iTunes Facebook Twitter YouTube

What is RSS? RSS makes it possible to subscribe to a website's updates instead of visiting it by delivering new posts to your RSS reader automatically. Choose to receive some or all of the updates from A Moment of Science:

Support for Indiana Public Media Comes From
Become an Indiana Public Media supporter »

About A Moment of Science

A Moment of Science is a daily audio podcast, public radio program and video series providing the scientific story behind some of life's most perplexing mysteries. Learn More »

Search A Moment of Science